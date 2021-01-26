 Skip to main content
Sports cancellations and postponements for Jan. 26
Whiteout- Highway 65 S - Mason City 2

Earlier this year, only the headlights of cars could be seen on U.S. Highway 65, just south of Mason City, as a severe winter storm system moved through the area on a mid-January afternoon. High winds and snow created slick spots on roads and near-whiteout conditions. 

 Lisa Grouette

With a massive snow storm making its way across the Midwest on Monday night into Tuesday morning, area schools have started to announce postponements and cancellations for events scheduled for Tuesday night. 

This list will be updated as more postponements are announced. 

Mason City 

Tuesday night's boys and girls basketball games against West Des Moines Valley have been postponed, according to a tweet from the Mohawks' Athletic Department. Information on a make-up date has not yet been announced. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

