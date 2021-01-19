Sports cancellations and postponements for Jan. 19

Weather has been less than ideal for North Iowa on Tuesday. With a winter weather advisory until the early evening, schools are taking notice. Some area teams are calling off activities that were scheduled for Tuesday night.

Here are the area teams so far that have canceled or rescheduled its Tuesday night events:

Forest City: Forest City's matchup against North Union is off due to wind and snow, according to KIOW's Zarren Egesdal on Twitter.

Clear Lake: According to the Clear Lake girls basketball Twitter account, the Lions are postponing its matchup against Algona. The Lions were scheduled to travel to play the Bulldogs in both girls and boys basketball and will be searching for a new date to do so.

According to Athletic Director Dale Ludwig, the home wrestling meet against Mason City is still on for Tuesday night.

Lake Mills: The Lake Mills basketball games at Bishop Garrigan scheduled for Tuesday night have been postponed.

"At this point, no makeup date has been scheduled," Lake Mills Bulldogs Basketball said in a tweet. "More details to follow when available."