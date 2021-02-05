Sports cancellations and postponements for Feb. 5

Temperatures in North Iowa have taken a dip and wind chills will sit in the negatives for much of the weekend. With snow and ice already on the roads, some area schools are playing it safe for Friday night.

Here is a list of cancellations and postponements for Feb. 5. This list will be updated as more postponements are announced.

Rockford: The Rockford girls and boys basketball games scheduled at North Butler for Friday are off. The girls game will not be made up, while the boys game will be played next Friday. Rockford also announced on Twitter that the games against St. Ansgar scheduled for Monday will be moved to Tuesday.

Riceville: The Riceville basketball games against Clarksville scheduled for Friday are being pushed back to Saturday. The varsity girls will start at 3 p.m. with the boys following right after.

