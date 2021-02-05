 Skip to main content
Sports cancellations and postponements for Feb. 5
Sports cancellations and postponements for Feb. 5

February 4 blizzard 2

A pickup driver on 19th Street Southwest in Mason City makes their way through the snow during Thursday's blizzard.

Temperatures in North Iowa have taken a dip and wind chills will sit in the negatives for much of the weekend. With snow and ice already on the roads, some area schools are playing it safe for Friday night.

Here is a list of cancellations and postponements for Feb. 5. This list will be updated as more postponements are announced.

Rockford: The Rockford girls and boys basketball games scheduled at North Butler for Friday are off. The girls game will not be made up, while the boys game will be played next Friday. Rockford also announced on Twitter that the games against St. Ansgar scheduled for Monday will be moved to Tuesday.

Riceville: The Riceville basketball games against Clarksville scheduled for Friday are being pushed back to Saturday. The varsity girls will start at 3 p.m. with the boys following right after.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

