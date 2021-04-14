Sponheim farm increases its yield

For two hours last month, Dean Sponheim imparted what knowledge he could about agriculture to a group of Nevada, Iowa, FFA students.
The event was typical of 2021. His face sat on a table – on a laptop via Zoom.
Two days later, he spent another two hours coaching teenagers in parliamentary procedure.
It was a repeat performance, but the last time was in-person.
“A couple years ago, Dean traveled to Nevada to provide instruction during spring break, and it was awesome,” said Kevin Cooper, Nevada High School FFA advisor. “We really appreciate Dean making time to help our students.”
For over 30 years, through FFA, Sponheim has planted seed for a new generation of family farmers.
“I help them out, and see how they grow,” he said. “It’s rewarding.”
Conservation
One of the most important issues to Sponheim is conservation of natural resources. It took years for him to adopt these practices, and in so doing, he realized they can help keep agricultural operations from getting too big.
His evolution into a conservationist was accidental. It happened as he was still farming with his father, who did not believe at first.
Strip tilling was just one of those accidents. When he was practicing full tillage, if he rotated in the spring before planting, he would have to replant 20 percent of his crops. That was lost profit. Strip tilling was Sponheim’s solution to this economic problem.
This was a revelation. Conservation practices did not have to come at a cost. In fact, they could help sustain smaller operations.
Another accident was the use of a cover crop. Farming affects water quality, and less runoff is beneficial to nature. At the same time, by using cover crops, fewer nutrients are lost from the soil. Once again, it was a conservation effort begun for an economic reason.
Sponheim is also a member of the Rock Creek Watershed Advisory Board, which is attempting to meet the environmental standards of the state’s nutrient reduction plan. For the health of wildlife, livestock and farm families themselves, reducing phosphorus and nitrogen is a must. These nutrients strangle life. Infants are often most vulnerable.
“It’s important, because we still don’t have every acre of the watershed participating in that program,” he said. “To meet the Board’s goals, this is a must. Every acre must be no-tilled or strip-tilled. There’s still a lot of work to be done.”
Not every farmer is ready to accept no-till and strip-till practices, and according to Sponheim, this is an understandable resistance to change. He knows the difficulty because he faced it himself.
“We’ve been doing it for generations, and that’s how we’ve been taught,” he said of traditional agriculture. “This is a life change, a business change for these farmers.”
If Sponheim is able to guide them, he believes they will see economic benefits, and that is a universal language. Another universal language is caring for offspring, because children and grandchildren drink the water.
Generations
Sponheim began farming in 1979, the same year he graduated from Osage Community High School. It was hard work, but he lives on a Century Farm, so it is in his blood. By the time he started, the land had already been in his family for almost 100 years.
Like many farmers, he lives in the same house he grew up in.
He was not even 10 years old when he first started driving a tractor. This is not uncommon. His father drove a combine until he was 89.
As the fourth generation, such things as the emergence of crops and the birth of calves are sacred to him. They are as necessary as the sunrise. These small details keep him motivated each morning to work the fields and feed livestock.
His son Josh, who works with his father at the family business, Sponheim Sales and Services, is the fifth generation. Like many farmers today, Josh has a college degree. He graduated from Iowa State University in 2004.
Sponheim, wife Cindy, son Josh and fiancé Tracy Church, and Rachel Amundson are all part of the Sponheim Sales and Services team.
Like his conservation practices, Sponheim describes the creation of his business as an accident, one that continues to grow and evolve.
Yield
Life was simpler 50 years ago.
“You had to steer your own tractor,” he said. “You could work harder and make more money. Now you’ve got to work smarter.”
Sponheim was meant to farm, and depending upon the day, he calls that either a gift or a curse.
When it comes to raising children, Sponheim believes isolation is not always a bad thing. He and wife Cindy have been farming together since they were married. The independence of rural life allows for thoughtfulness, independence and a love for the land. Inevitably, that leads to conservation.
When he began farming, the agricultural economy was booming. It all came crashing down a few years later. While it could not compare to the Great Depression, the farm crisis of the 1980s wiped away many small farms.
“It wasn’t easy, but we hung on,” Sponheim said of his own family.
In most cases, hard work was not enough to outrun the flood. For Sponheim, that was difficult to watch. Some were just unlucky.
Often, only the larger operations survived. And where small farms once thrived, big ag filled the vacuum. In some ways, this change was organic.
“What was frustrating is I saw some really good farmers lose their farms,” he said. “That was heartbreaking. They didn’t deserve what happened to them. They couldn’t do anything to get out from under the farm crisis.”
His grandfather living through the Great Depression helped Sponheim during the farm crisis. Traditional beliefs and methods were a guide during those hard times. The old way meant survival. That is why it was difficult for him to adopt new conservation practices. In a more technologically advanced world, Sponheim reluctantly adapted. He is glad he did.
Sponheim also believes conservation can help slow what once was a mass exodus of farmers and their children.
“Changing the way I was farming drove my dad nuts at first,” he said. “But he didn’t say anything. He just let me do it. He allowed me to make mistakes and learn from them. Eventually he saw my yield, which was increasing by doing fewer things.”
The proof was in the numbers, and his father could not deny it, nor did he want to.
“About three days before he died – we knew he was going downhill – he was sitting in his chair, and he pulled me down and said, ‘Dean, when are you going to get everyone to farm like you?’”
His father’s words still motivate Sponheim, who has passed the spirit of innovation to the next generation. The new practices are now the traditional way of operating a farm.
Sponheim learned hard work was not enough, that farmers must adapt to survive. For him, feeding the world does not mean contaminating the water supply. It does not mean poisoning the children who he fosters. It just means doing what is right.
