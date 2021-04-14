Sponheim farm increases its yield

Often, only the larger operations survived. And where small farms once thrived, big ag filled the vacuum. In some ways, this change was organic.

“What was frustrating is I saw some really good farmers lose their farms,” he said. “That was heartbreaking. They didn’t deserve what happened to them. They couldn’t do anything to get out from under the farm crisis.”

His grandfather living through the Great Depression helped Sponheim during the farm crisis. Traditional beliefs and methods were a guide during those hard times. The old way meant survival. That is why it was difficult for him to adopt new conservation practices. In a more technologically advanced world, Sponheim reluctantly adapted. He is glad he did.

Sponheim also believes conservation can help slow what once was a mass exodus of farmers and their children.

“Changing the way I was farming drove my dad nuts at first,” he said. “But he didn’t say anything. He just let me do it. He allowed me to make mistakes and learn from them. Eventually he saw my yield, which was increasing by doing fewer things.”

The proof was in the numbers, and his father could not deny it, nor did he want to.