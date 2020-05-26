× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spence Junior Abrams

July 24, 1933 - May 19, 2020

Clear Lake – Spence Junior Abrams, 86, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Country Meadow Place in Mason City.

Per Spence's wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Joice, IA or to UnityPoint-Health Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines.

Spence was born on July 24, 1933, the son of Spence M. and Vera L. (Van Hoosen) Abrams in Mason City. He married Janice Burtness on August 3, 1952, in Fertile, IA.

A graduate of Fertile High School, Spence attended Waldorf College in Forest City and Iowa State University in Ames. He worked for the Winnebago County Engineer as a surveyor for many years, while also farming north of Ventura, which he loved doing all his life.