Speed on Britt street increased after county safety improvements, speed study

Drivers in Britt may have noticed there is an increased speed limit of 45 miles per hour on James Avenue (County Road R35).

The new speed is effective for both north and south bound traffic on James Avenue from outside the Britt city limits and south for about 2,000 feet. Hancock County Secondary Roads crews have posted new speed limit signs.

County supervisors approved a resolution on Dec. 13 to increase the speed limit to 45 miles per hour on the stretch of James Avenue in Britt after recent safety improvements and completion of an extensive speed study.

County engineer Jeremy Purvis said driver sight distance is good now despite some prior concerns about seeing around trees near the intersection of James Avenue and 220th Street. The speed limit through the stretch of road there had been 55 miles per hour prior to 2017.

The county made changes to stop bars near the intersection, providing better intersection sight distance, during a summer resurfacing project on 220th Street.

The Oct. 12-26 traffic study found that the crash/injury rate there is low and recommended it should be a 45 mile-per-hour zone. There has only been one accident at the intersection in the past 10 years, according to Purvis. That accident occurred at night and sight distance was not a factor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0