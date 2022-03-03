Southern Oregon University holds 'celebration of life' for late Britt native

On Feb. 5, the late Britt native and legend Bob Riehm was honored on the west coast of the United States. It was a celebration of life held for the longtime wrestling coach and teacher, who died at the age of 83 on Nov. 23, 2020, in Medford, Oregon.

Riehm was an avid wrestler in elementary, junior high, and high school at Britt in the 1950’s era of the sport. He graduated from Britt High School in 1955. He wrestled on Coach McCuskey's teams at the University of Iowa.

Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon, recognized Riehm’s 25 years of service as head wrestling coach at the university. The celebration of his life and contributions cited the naming of a new sports arena there after him. In 2011, the university’s former arena was also named Bob Riehm Arena.

“It’s such a big deal to us,” said his sister, Charlene Riehm. “It was a wonderful celebration. People still remember him and love him. People were talking about how he positively affected their lives. People told stories of wonderful things that he did for people.”

She said that when people needed help, her brother was always quick to lend an ear and offer a helping hand. She said that when one of his wrestlers, who was a bit disorganized and struggling, needed money to go to a funeral, Coach Riehm loaned him his Corvette as transportation and his credit card to finance his travel. She spoke during the event in Oregon.

“I was so very proud of him,” she said. “I cry to talk about it. He was in a care facility the last year of his life and I cared for his property. Of $3 million provided to his will, the bulk of his estate goes to the Southern Oregon University wrestling program. It was the biggest donation they’ve ever received.”

She said that everyone is very pleased about his donation, which makes many additional scholarships possible and other needed funds for the program available. She said that about 66 percent of it goes to scholarships while about 33 percent goes toward coaching and recruitment priorities.

“It was very important to him,” Riehm said. “He used his muscle and his understanding to make a difference. He was an early advocate of visualization and self-actualization. In my speech, I said ‘it’s not the critic who counts in the world of helping others. It’s the man in the arena who makes a difference and Bob is in the arena.’”

Bob Riehm taught and coached wrestling at Iowa, Nebraska, and Illinois. He began his coaching and teaching career tenure at Southern Oregon University in 1969. There he coached 100 NAIA All-Americans and 13 national champions. Riehm's teams won 12 NAIA Championships. He achieved a 270-71-2 career dual meet coaching record at Southern Oregon University.

Riehm finished his career having earned virtually every coaching distinction possible, including two National Coach of the Year awards, election to the presidency of the NAIA Coaches' Association, and induction into the NAIA Hall of Fame.

“Bob Riehm inspired excellence from his student-athletes during his hall of fame career,” said Southern Oregon University President Rick Bailey in a Southern Oregon University news release. “He was an exceptional leader, coach and mentor, and we are honored to celebrate his legacy today and into the future.”

Riehm won three national championships and mentored 100 NAIA All-Americans at Southern Oregon University. He has also been inducted into the Oregon Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Southern Oregon University Sports Hall of Fame.

“As a coach and mentor, Coach Riehm made an immeasurable impact on the lives of so many student athletes who came through his program,” Southern Oregon University Athletic Director Matt Sayre said in the same release. “His legacy, first and foremost, will always be that. This gift’s significance is an enduring reminder of his commitment to Southern Oregon University, the sport of wrestling, our student-athletes and coaches. He will continue to be a positive and tangible contributor to the development of them all.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0