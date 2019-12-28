South Square receives $500 donation

South Square in St. Ansgar recently received a call from Horizon Foods/Post Consumer Brands from the Better Together Foundation informing the community gathering place that it will receive $500.

The letter states that the Better Together Foundation is made up of employees of Post Consumer Brands and is supported through their financial contributions and fundraising efforts.

"Our mission as a Foundation is to support fellow PCB employees, as well as friends, family, and neighbors in the communities in which we live and work," the letter stated. "It is the Better Together Foundation's hope that this check will assist your organization in accomplishing its goal, and in some small way, to let you know that we care about the success of your programs."

According to its website, South Square is a 32,000 square foot brick building located just off the main thoroughfare of St. Ansgar made up of 17 former classrooms, a commercial kitchen, and a full-size gymnasium and stage.

The former classrooms offer short-term and long-term rental solutions for individuals and groups, and the gymnasium provides large-scale event space.

