Soldiers honored with cake on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day this year, veterans of foreign wars were honored in a new way, and the results were sweet. Ceremonial cakes were sent to soldiers in nursing homes around Mitchell County.

In blue frosting they read, “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave: Thank you for your service,” with an American flag.

The idea for the cakes came from a collaboration between a few VA offices. One day, Director of Mitchell County Veterans Affairs Larry Klemesrud was discussing with a service officer from another county ways to honor veterans and the widows of veterans.

Each Veterans Day, Klemesrud attends functions in the schools and at the cemeteries. For him, these services were great in recognizing those not confined to homes, but it did not seem enough for those in care facilities. There were many veterans who could not leave their homes to get to these ceremonies, especially during COVID-19. Most could not get outside on Veterans Day. Klemesrud did not believe that was right, and he decided to do something about it.

After Klemesrud received his commissioner’s approval, the race was on to craft enough cakes by Nov. 11 to do the ceremony. It took some planning. The Hy-Vee bakery in Charles City was backlogged, and timing was crucial.

From Hy-Vee, the cakes were delivered first to the VA. This year, they made it by a couple of days, Nov. 9. Afterward they sat in cold storage.

“We didn’t have any way of getting all those cakes in one vehicle,” Klemesrud said.

On Veterans Day, Klemesrud and his three commissioners travelled around the county to every nursing home and assisted living facility, where veterans would often be alone on a day meant to honor them.

He and his commissioners took cakes to Osage Rehabilitation and Health, Apple Valley Assisted Living, Faith Lutheran Home, Evergreen Assisted Living, Good Samaritan Society, Riceville Family Care and Therapy Center, and Stacyville Community Nursing Home, among others.

“The cakes looked too good to be eaten,” Klemesrud said. “I was amazed at the quality of the workmanship.

“Everything went off without a hitch. I enjoyed doing this and getting the response. I spoke to one veteran, and he thought that was a pretty cake. ‘Too pretty to eat, but it sure did taste good,’ he said.”

Despite their worthy mission, COVID-19 precautions kept the commissioners from delivering the cakes inside, and from greeting the veterans themselves.

“It was to show appreciation for the veterans,” Klemesrud said. “And for the widows, for what their husbands went through to keep our country safe. Some may have been in World War II, some in Korea, and some in Vietnam." World War II veterans are beginning to fade away, but there are still a few scattered across the county.

"It’s a way of saying thank you," Klemesrud said. "Veterans Day is very special."

The idea was a hit, and Klemesrud was delighted by the results, and he plans to make it an annual tradition. This year was a successful test run. It was a pleasant surprise for those who sacrificed and risked their lives in military service – who are now confined to care facilities – to know their service still matters.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

