Softball: West Hancock

July 3

Bishop Garrigan 15, West Hancock 1: Bishop Garrigan jumped out to a 7-1 lead after one inning and never looked back, beating West Hancock, 15-1, in five innings.

Both junior Gracie Elsbecker and senior Madison Meister had two hits and two RBIs for the Golden Bears. The Eagles had five hits, converting only one of them into a run.

The Class 1A No. 5 Golden Bears are now 10-2. West Hancock is still searching for its first victory and is 0-9.

July 2

The West Hancock softball team fell to 0-8 on the season with a big loss to Emmetsburg on Thursday night. The Eagles allowed 20 runs on nine hits and 11 walks in the outing. The final score was Emmetsburg 20, West Hancock 3.

June 30

Forest City 11, West Hancock 7: The Forest City softball squad came out on top in a high-scoring contest against West Hancock on Tuesday night, as the Indians beat the Eagles, 11-7. The loss extended the Eagles' season-opening losing streak to seven games.