Softball: West Hancock

July 3
Bishop Garrigan 15, West Hancock 1: Bishop Garrigan jumped out to a 7-1 lead after one inning and never looked back, beating West Hancock, 15-1, in five innings.
Both junior Gracie Elsbecker and senior Madison Meister had two hits and two RBIs for the Golden Bears. The Eagles had five hits, converting only one of them into a run.
The Class 1A No. 5 Golden Bears are now 10-2. West Hancock is still searching for its first victory and is 0-9.
July 2
The West Hancock softball team fell to 0-8 on the season with a big loss to Emmetsburg on Thursday night. The Eagles allowed 20 runs on nine hits and 11 walks in the outing. The final score was Emmetsburg 20, West Hancock 3.
June 30
Forest City 11, West Hancock 7: The Forest City softball squad came out on top in a high-scoring contest against West Hancock on Tuesday night, as the Indians beat the Eagles, 11-7. The loss extended the Eagles' season-opening losing streak to seven games.
Forest City got the scoring started with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, and after solo runs in the second and fourth, pushed across four more runs in the fifth inning. The Eagles did manage to score three runs in the top of the seventh inning to make the game respectable, but couldn't close the deficit.
At the plate, junior Hannah Anderson led the Indians with four hits, including two doubles and a triple, with four RBI. Forest City finished with 11 base knocks, five of them for extra bases.
With the win, Forest City improved its conference record to 2-1, good for third in the Top of Iowa West. West Hancock's 0-5 league mark has the Eagles in last place in the division.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!