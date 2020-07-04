Softball: West Hancock
0 comments

Softball: West Hancock

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WH softball-Isabelle Rosin

West Hancock pitcher Isabelle Rosin delivers to the plate Friday night against Forest City.

 Mariah Hagen/Special to the Summit-Tribune

July 3

Bishop Garrigan 15, West Hancock 1: Bishop Garrigan jumped out to a 7-1 lead after one inning and never looked back, beating West Hancock, 15-1, in five innings.

Both junior Gracie Elsbecker and senior Madison Meister had two hits and two RBIs for the Golden Bears. The Eagles had five hits, converting only one of them into a run.

The Class 1A No. 5 Golden Bears are now 10-2. West Hancock is still searching for its first victory and is 0-9.

July 2

The West Hancock softball team fell to 0-8 on the season with a big loss to Emmetsburg on Thursday night. The Eagles allowed 20 runs on nine hits and 11 walks in the outing. The final score was Emmetsburg 20, West Hancock 3. 

June 30

Forest City 11, West Hancock 7: The Forest City softball squad came out on top in a high-scoring contest against West Hancock on Tuesday night, as the Indians beat the Eagles, 11-7. The loss extended the Eagles' season-opening losing streak to seven games.

Forest City got the scoring started with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, and after solo runs in the second and fourth, pushed across four more runs in the fifth inning. The Eagles did manage to score three runs in the top of the seventh inning to make the game respectable, but couldn't close the deficit.

At the plate, junior Hannah Anderson led the Indians with four hits, including two doubles and a triple, with four RBI. Forest City finished with 11 base knocks, five of them for extra bases.

With the win, Forest City improved its conference record to 2-1, good for third in the Top of Iowa West. West Hancock's 0-5 league mark has the Eagles in last place in the division.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deer keep popping up in Osage
News

Deer keep popping up in Osage

  • Updated

Osage’s animal control officer Mark Evans says he’s been getting a lot more people coming to him and saying they’ve seen a lot of deer in their yards lately.

+2
Leeman Education Center will be a storytelling facility
News

Leeman Education Center will be a storytelling facility

  • Updated

The Cedar Valley Seminary Foundation purchased the former Press News building back in March 2019, and it is currently in the process of turning it into the Leeman Education Center. Joyce Ruehlow, the president of the Cedar Valley Seminary Foundation, says the center will open in April 2021. 

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Juneteenth Day celebration at Monroe Park in Mason City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News