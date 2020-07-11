Softball: West Hancock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rockford softball team crushed West Hancock on Monday, 19-5. The Warriors scored 11 runs in the third inning to blow the game open against Eagles' starting pitcher Edie Nielsen.

In the Eagles' final regular season game, Nielsen went 2 1/3 innings and allowed 10 earned runs. Freshman Isabella Rosin went 2/3 of an inning and allowed four runs, while Carlee Bruns allowed five earned runs.

The Warriors had 10 hits in the ballgame, led by Emma Ramon. Ramon had four hits, three RBI and four runs scored. Rockford also walked 14 times in the game. With the win, Rockford improved to 2-11 on the year, while West Hancock fell to 0-10.

The Eagles will face Central Springs on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 2A-Region 5 playoffs at Central Springs.

