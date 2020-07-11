Softball: St. Ansgar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Ansgar softball team delivered on senior night in dominant fashion, beating Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 12-2, on Friday night.

July 7

St. Ansgar 18, Lake Mills 1: St. Ansgar's nine runs in the top of the sixth inning blew the game wide open on Tuesday in Lake Mills.

The Saints dominated Lake Mills from start to finish, beating the Bulldogs, 18-1.

The Saints had nine total hits, but scored runs in almost every inning. Lake Mills had six hits, but could only cross one runner over the plate.

"We hit the ball okay, but too many free passes hurt our efforts," Lake Mills head coach Bill Byrnes said.

