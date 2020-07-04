Softball: St. Ansgar

The Bearcats scored three runs in the first inning, four runs in the third, and five runs in the fourth. In response, West Fork could only manage solo scores in the top of the third and fifth inning.

Sophomore Maddie Hubka managed three hits for the Warhawks and drove in both runs. With the loss, West Fork fell to 1-4 in conference play, good for seventh place in the Top of Iowa East.

June 30

Riceville 5, St. Ansgar 3: The Riceville softball team snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night, with a 5-3 victory at home over St. Ansgar.

The Wildcats managed eight hits against the Saints, including an RBI double from senior Kayln Jensen. Riceville scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the second innings, and freshman pitcher Morgan Fair never gave up the lead.

Fair pitched seven innings and allowed seven hits and three earned runs while striking out two. Riceville is now 5-6 on the season, while St. Ansgar fell to 3-6 overall.

June 29