Softball: St. Ansgar

July 3
Newman Catholic 9, St. Ansgar 4: Newman Catholic continued its dominant season, beating St. Ansgar, 9-4, on Friday night at home. The Class 1A No. 7 Knights are 12-1 this season. The Saints drop to 5-7.
July 2
The St. Ansgar softball team dominated North Iowa on Thursday night, as the Saints beat the Bison, 12-0.
St. Ansgar is 5-6 overall, and 4-2 in conference play, good for fourth in the Top of Iowa East.
July 1
St. Ansgar 5, Northwood-Kensett 2: The St. Ansgar softball team earned a 5-2 win over Northwood-Kensett, as the Saints scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the conference victory. Freshman Mallory Juhl contributed two hits and one RBI, including a double.
Juhl also pitched a complete game, allowing two runs and striking out seven. The Saints improved to 4-2 in conference, good for fourth place in the Top of Iowa East. Northwood-Kensett is 1-6 in conference play.
North Butler 12, West Fork 2: The West Fork softball team lost by 10 runs on Wednesday night to North Butler, as the Warhawks couldn't overcome the Bearcats early-game offensive outburst.
The Bearcats scored three runs in the first inning, four runs in the third, and five runs in the fourth. In response, West Fork could only manage solo scores in the top of the third and fifth inning.
Sophomore Maddie Hubka managed three hits for the Warhawks and drove in both runs. With the loss, West Fork fell to 1-4 in conference play, good for seventh place in the Top of Iowa East.
June 30
Riceville 5, St. Ansgar 3: The Riceville softball team snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night, with a 5-3 victory at home over St. Ansgar.
The Wildcats managed eight hits against the Saints, including an RBI double from senior Kayln Jensen. Riceville scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the second innings, and freshman pitcher Morgan Fair never gave up the lead.
Fair pitched seven innings and allowed seven hits and three earned runs while striking out two. Riceville is now 5-6 on the season, while St. Ansgar fell to 3-6 overall.
June 29
St. Ansgar 20, Rockford 7: One might think they were looking at the score of a football game when checking the score of the St. Ansgar at Rockford softball game Monday night. The Saints beat the Warriors in five innings, 20-7.
The Saints scored at least one run in every inning, capitalized by an eight-run fifth inning. Rockford didn't have a bad night offensively, plating seven runners, but couldn't hang with St. Ansgar's firepower.
Junior Hali Anderson led the Saints with four hits and four RBIs. Senior Kayla Carroll led the Warriors with two hits and an RBI.
