Softball: Riceville

July 3

Riceville 11, Turkey Valley 4: Riceville handed Turkey Valley its first loss this season, beating the Trojans 11-4.

Before the game, Turkey Valley held a perfect 12-0 record. During the game, it was all Wildcats. The squad had 10 hits, good for 11 runs. Freshman Madison Mauer had three hits and four RBIs to lead Riceville.

July 2

The Riceville softball team beat Dunkerton by 10 runs on Thursday, as Kayln Jensen led the way for the Wildcats with a triple and four RBI in a 12-2 win.

Josie Gansen had a team-high three hits on the night, while lead-off hitter finished with two hits and two RBI.

Freshman Morgan Fair pitched the whole five innings for the Wildcats, allowing one earned run on three hits, with seven strikeouts.

Riceville's record improved to 7-6 on the season.

July 1

The Riceville softball team earned a 7-1 win over Nashua-Plainfield on Wednesday night, thanks to a six-run offensive outburst by the Wildcats in the bottom of the sixth inning. The inning broke open a tie ballgame, and allowed Riceville to 6-6 on the season.