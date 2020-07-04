Softball: Riceville

July 3
Riceville 11, Turkey Valley 4: Riceville handed Turkey Valley its first loss this season, beating the Trojans 11-4.
Before the game, Turkey Valley held a perfect 12-0 record. During the game, it was all Wildcats. The squad had 10 hits, good for 11 runs. Freshman Madison Mauer had three hits and four RBIs to lead Riceville.
July 2
The Riceville softball team beat Dunkerton by 10 runs on Thursday, as Kayln Jensen led the way for the Wildcats with a triple and four RBI in a 12-2 win.
Josie Gansen had a team-high three hits on the night, while lead-off hitter finished with two hits and two RBI.
Freshman Morgan Fair pitched the whole five innings for the Wildcats, allowing one earned run on three hits, with seven strikeouts.
Riceville's record improved to 7-6 on the season.
July 1
The Riceville softball team earned a 7-1 win over Nashua-Plainfield on Wednesday night, thanks to a six-run offensive outburst by the Wildcats in the bottom of the sixth inning. The inning broke open a tie ballgame, and allowed Riceville to 6-6 on the season.
Junior Rylie Gansen led the way for the Wildcats with two RBI. Riceville only had four hits in the ballgame, but managed to score on a series of defensive errors by the Huskies.
Riceville's 2-3 conference record is good for fourth place in the Iowa Star-North standings.
June 30
The Riceville softball team snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night, with a 5-3 victory at home over St. Ansgar.
The Wildcats managed eight hits against the Saints, including an RBI double from senior Kayln Jensen. Riceville scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the second innings, and freshman pitcher Morgan Fair never gave up the lead.
Fair pitched seven innings and allowed seven hits and three earned runs while striking out two. Riceville is now 5-6 on the season, while St. Ansgar fell to 3-6 overall.
June 29
Riceville couldn't keep up with Clarksville and dropped a home game, 12-1, in six innings.
The Wildcats were able to muster up four hits, but couldn't cross any more than one runner over the plate. Sophomore O'Malley Fair had a hit and the lone RBI for the Wildcats.
