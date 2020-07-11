Softball: Riceville

The Wildcats' softball team took sole possession of second place in the Iowa Star North standings on Wednesday night with 5-1 win over Janesville.
Senior Kalyn Jensen had a team-high three hits, with one RBI. Freshman Morgan Fair pitched a complete game, allowing just one run with seven strikeouts.
Riceville will play St. Ansgar on Monday in the first round of the regional tournament.
Riceville is now 10-7 and played St. Ansgar on Monday in the first round of the Class 1A - Region 4 playoffs at Riceville.
July 7
Osage 11, Riceville 1: Heading into the bottom of the third inning at the Osage softball diamond on Tuesday night, Riceville and Osage sat at a stalemate. Neither teams had scored any runs early and momentum was flat.
That was until standout freshman Leah Grimm planted her two feet into the batter's box and lifted the bat off her shoulders. With two runners already on, Grimm powered a a three-run home run over the left center field fence, swinging momentum heavily into the the Green Devils' favor.
And then, two innings later, she did it again.
That was the dagger in the heart of the Wildcats.
Grimm's two homers, good for four of her team's runs, helped power Osage past Riceville, 11-1, in six innings of non-conference action.
Osage got past a tough Riceville team that has been led by two freshmen all season long. Heading into the game, freshman Madison Mauer was batting .468 and fellow freshman Morgan Fair was dominating in the circle, with six wins.
Mauer continued her hot hitting on Tuesday night. She had two singles and was able to cross the plate as the lone run scored for Riceville in the top of the fifth frame. Fair did not have as strong of a night, as Osage batters were able to get on top of her pitches.
July 6
Riceville 2, Don Bosco 1: Riceville softball beat conference rival Don Bosco by a 2-1 score on Monday night. The Wildcats scored all the runs they would need in the top of the first inning, thanks to RBI singles from Callee Fair and and Rylee Dunn. Freshman pitcher Morgan Fair pitched a complete game shutout from Riceville, allowing just one earned run on three hits and one walk.
With the win, Riceville improved to 9-6 overall and 4-3 in conference. The Wildcats are in second place in the Iowa Star North standings, three games back of Clarksville.
