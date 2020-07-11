Softball: Riceville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wildcats' softball team took sole possession of second place in the Iowa Star North standings on Wednesday night with 5-1 win over Janesville.

Senior Kalyn Jensen had a team-high three hits, with one RBI. Freshman Morgan Fair pitched a complete game, allowing just one run with seven strikeouts.

Riceville will play St. Ansgar on Monday in the first round of the regional tournament.

July 7

Osage 11, Riceville 1: Heading into the bottom of the third inning at the Osage softball diamond on Tuesday night, Riceville and Osage sat at a stalemate. Neither teams had scored any runs early and momentum was flat.

That was until standout freshman Leah Grimm planted her two feet into the batter's box and lifted the bat off her shoulders. With two runners already on, Grimm powered a a three-run home run over the left center field fence, swinging momentum heavily into the the Green Devils' favor.

And then, two innings later, she did it again.

That was the dagger in the heart of the Wildcats.