Softball: Osage

The Osage softball team stormed back from a three-run deficit to score an 11-9 victory over Northwood-Kensett on Thursday night.

The Green Devils went into the sixth inning down 9-6. The team then scored five runs over the final two innings to snag the victory. Sophomore Ashley Halbach had two hits at the plate and struck out eight batters as the pitcher. Senior Libby Schwamman scored two runs, drove in an RBI, and stole three bases.

With the win, Osage improved to 3-5 in conference play, while the Vikings fell to 1-7 against the Top of Iowa East.

July 1

Osage 10, Rockford 8: The Osage softball team snagged a comeback victory over Rockford on Wednesday night, as the Green Devils battled back from a three run deficit to earn the win, 10-8. Osage put up six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Senior Melanie Bye led the way for the Green Devils with two hits and three RBI, while Rockford's Kayla Carroll contributed three hits including a home run and a double, four RBI, and three runs scored.

With the win, Osage improved to 2-5 in conference play, good for sixth place in the Top of Iowa East. Rockford is now 1-6 in conference play.