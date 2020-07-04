Softball: Osage

The Osage softball team stormed back from a three-run deficit to score an 11-9 victory over Northwood-Kensett on Thursday night.
The Green Devils went into the sixth inning down 9-6. The team then scored five runs over the final two innings to snag the victory. Sophomore Ashley Halbach had two hits at the plate and struck out eight batters as the pitcher. Senior Libby Schwamman scored two runs, drove in an RBI, and stole three bases.
With the win, Osage improved to 3-5 in conference play, while the Vikings fell to 1-7 against the Top of Iowa East.
July 1
Osage 10, Rockford 8: The Osage softball team snagged a comeback victory over Rockford on Wednesday night, as the Green Devils battled back from a three run deficit to earn the win, 10-8. Osage put up six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Senior Melanie Bye led the way for the Green Devils with two hits and three RBI, while Rockford's Kayla Carroll contributed three hits including a home run and a double, four RBI, and three runs scored.
With the win, Osage improved to 2-5 in conference play, good for sixth place in the Top of Iowa East. Rockford is now 1-6 in conference play.
June 30
Nashua-Plainfield 3, Osage 1: The Osage softball team had its winning streak snapped on Tuesday night as the team fell to Nashua-Plainfield by a 3-1 score.
Emma Grimm hit a third-inning single and scored a run for the Green Devils' only hit of the ballgame against Huskies' sophomore Rylee Weiss. Weiss pitched a complete game for Nashua, allowing just one run on one hit, with 12 strikeouts.
With the loss, Osage fell to 5-6 on the season, and 1-5 in conference play. The Green Devils are in seventh place in the Top of Iowa East.
June 29
Osage 9, West Fork 8: Ahead 8-3 after five innings, the West Fork softball team couldn't hang on to beat Osage. The Green Devils beat the Warhawks 9-8.
The Green Devils scored a run in the sixth and five runs in the top of the seventh to win the game. West Fork couldn't score a run in the bottom of the final frame to tie it.
Junior Emma Grimm led the Green Devils at the plate with four hits and an RBI. For West Fork, senior Kylie Laudner had two hits and sophomore Haley Grady had two RBI.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!