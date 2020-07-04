Softball: Forest City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 3

Forest City 13, Lake Mills 1: The Forest City softball team finished off Lake Mills in four innings in Forest City on Friday. The Indians beat the Bulldogs 13-1.

Eighth-grader Emma Anderson led Forest City at the plate with three hits. Junior Hannah Anderson also had two hits and five RBIs. For the Bulldogs, only two batters earned a hit. Lake Mills only run came in the top of the fourth inning.

July 1

Bishop Garrigan 7, Forest City 0: The Bishop Garrigan softball team continued its impressive season with a shutout victory against Forest City on Wednesday. The Golden Bears improved to 4-0 in conference play.

Senior Emma Fogarty led the way with three hits for Garrigan, scoring two runs and also finishing with three stolen bases. Senior Mackenzie Meister hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Senior Amanda Miller threw a complete game shutout, and stuck out three.

Garrigan currently leads the Top of Iowa West Division, while Forest City sits in fourth place with a 2-2 conference record.

June 30