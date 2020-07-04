Softball: Forest City

July 3
Forest City 13, Lake Mills 1: The Forest City softball team finished off Lake Mills in four innings in Forest City on Friday. The Indians beat the Bulldogs 13-1.
Eighth-grader Emma Anderson led Forest City at the plate with three hits. Junior Hannah Anderson also had two hits and five RBIs. For the Bulldogs, only two batters earned a hit. Lake Mills only run came in the top of the fourth inning.
July 1
Bishop Garrigan 7, Forest City 0: The Bishop Garrigan softball team continued its impressive season with a shutout victory against Forest City on Wednesday. The Golden Bears improved to 4-0 in conference play.
Senior Emma Fogarty led the way with three hits for Garrigan, scoring two runs and also finishing with three stolen bases. Senior Mackenzie Meister hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Senior Amanda Miller threw a complete game shutout, and stuck out three.
Garrigan currently leads the Top of Iowa West Division, while Forest City sits in fourth place with a 2-2 conference record.
June 30
Forest City 11, West Hancock 7: The Forest City softball squad came out on top in a high-scoring contest against West Hancock on Tuesday night, as the Indians beat the Eagles, 11-7. The loss extended the Eagles' season-opening losing streak to seven games.
Forest City got the scoring started with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, and after solo runs in the second and fourth, pushed across four more runs in the fifth inning. The Eagles did manage to score three runs in the top of the seventh inning to make the game respectable, but couldn't close the deficit.
At the plate, junior Hannah Anderson led the Indians with four hits, including two doubles and a triple, with four RBI. Forest City finished with 11 base knocks, five of them for extra bases.
With the win, Forest City improved its conference record to 2-1, good for third in the Top of Iowa West. West Hancock's 0-5 league mark has the Eagles in last place in the division.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!