Softball: Forest City

After falling behind, 8-1, at home early in the game, West Fork stormed back on Tuesday to beat Forest City, 14-9, in the Indians' final regular season game.

Sophomore Madisyn Bonner had three hits and three RBI to lead the Warhawks at the plate. Five different West Fork batters had two hits on the night. The Indians had 11 hits, but couldn't score enough runs to hang with West Fork.