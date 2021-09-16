Socktoberfest set to rock Osage

The 2021 Fox River Socktoberfest is coming to Osage just in time for autumn. The event is not only a celebration, it is a sell. Premium socks will be offered for $1 to $3 per pair.

For more information visit foxsox.com.

Socktoberfest will run from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 1-3. It will take place at the Cedar River Complex Event Center in Osage, 1006 Chestnut Street north of Osage Community High School. The celebration runs from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 2, and noon-3 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Proceeds of the sale benefit the Osage Rotary Club and the Osage Lions Club.

