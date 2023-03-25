Joe Denim of DenimFest has announced country music artists that will perform during Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, at Heritage Park in Forest City.

The named headliners will include Big & Rich, Smash Mouth, Dierks Bentley, and Jelly Roll.

May 26 - Smash Mouth, Big & Rich, Love and Theft, Hannah Dasher, and McBride & the Ride.

May 27 - Dierks Bentley and Joe Denim featuring: Steve Holy, Andy Griggs, and Ira Dean.

May 28 - Jelly Roll, Hillbilly Joel, Drake White, Dillon Carmichael, and Leah Turner.

"Oh my God, I'm playing DenimFest Memorial Day weekend in Forest City, Iowa," Denim said. "This is going to be a big time!"

Denim said there are still more artists yet to be announced. Tickets for concerts and camping are now available at www.denimfest.com.