Smart Pharmacy raising funds to fight cancer

Smart Pharmacy will be raising funds for the Relay for Life Mitchell County during the month of November.

According to a press release, each of the Sterling pharmacies chose a local organization to raise funds for and the Astrup Family Foundation agreed to match up to $25,000 across all Sterling communities.

During the “Building Healthy Communities” fundraiser, Sterling employees will ask for $1 to $5 donations at the register. Donations will also be accepted at their online storefront at yoursterlingpharmacy.com.

In Osage, the Smart Pharmacy team chose to raise funds for Relay for Life Mitchell County to support their fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society (ACA).

The ACA attacks cancer from every angle by promoting healthy lifestyles to help prevent cancer and researching cancer and its causes to find more answers and better treatments.

To add to the dollars raised at the store and online, the Astrup Family Foundation has agreed to match donations up to $25,000 across the Sterling Pharmacy communities. According to the fundraiser, the Foundation supports 501(c)(3) organizations and charities across the nation with a focus on family values, Christian faith, education, healthcare and strengthening the communities Astrup Companies businesses serve.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0