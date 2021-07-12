Smart Pharmacy customers help fight Alzheimer's

Sterling Pharmacy communities throughout Minnesota and northern Iowa – including Smart Pharmacy by Sterling in Osage – helped raise $51,356 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

For the past several years, Sterling Pharmacy asked customers to join them in the month of June to help raise funding for the Alzheimer’s Association.

According to a release, customers had the option of donating $1, $3, or $5 and adding their name to a purple pin-up placed on the store’s wall. Each pharmacy was wallpapered in purple pin-ups as donations rushed in.

To add to the impact of the donations, the Astrup Family Foundation offered to double every dollar donated in a Sterling store.

According to the release, the Foundation was created in the name of Sterling’s Founder, Leonard Astrup, by his wife, Corrine, their children, and grandchildren as a way to give back to the communities they served through the years.

Leonard passed away in July 2014 after a difficult journey with Alzheimer's. Every June, the Sterling Pharmacy stores dedicate themselves to raising funds in Leonard’s name.