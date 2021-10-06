SMACK Packs spread hope in Osage

SMACK Packs have arrived in the Osage School District, and Angie Gansen is glad they are here.

Students are happy, too, since they can send positive messages to others, and at the same time say they have SMACKED someone.

“You’ve been SMACKED,” the notes all read at the top.

SMACK Packs were born in Iowa during the COVID-19 pandemic. Founder Michelle Stricker of Cedar Falls received a simple note during a tough season in her life, according to the SMACK Cards Facebook page. The note said, “You will heal.”

That simple message was powerful for Stricker. It made a significant impact in her life, and SMACK was born. It started a movement of square white notes.

That was in March 2020. Gansen purchased her first pack in April 2020. She was introduced to the world of SMACK through a mutual friend of Gansen and Stricker.

When Stricker received the Woman of Inspiration award at the Family and Children's Council benefit, Gansen and her friend Allyson Schwab were present to show their support.

SMACK cards are 4x4 handwritten, unique messages printed for others to share around the world, Gansen explained. SMACK stands for Spreading Messages of Affirmation, Compassion and Kindness.

“I started ‘SMACKING’ my own daughter, friends, family, and staff in schools,” Gansen said, speaking playfully of these brief messages of goodwill. “Other teachers and administration started purchasing packs and started spreading messages to students.”

Gansen is the shared curriculum director for Osage and Riceville schools.

Most recently, Osage was the recipient of a donation of six packs of 600 cards after being nominated in the second annual teacher event, where businesses and individuals donated 477 packs. Osage was one of 89 school districts to receive SMACK teacher packs.

Each note is aimed specifically at certain events and subjects, such as thankful, healthcare, teacher, teen, strangers, athlete, faith, kids, warrior and grief, to name a few. There are spaces to write messages on the back.

“It allows us to find unique and fun ways to show students we care, acknowledge their kind acts, successes and struggles in a way that is personalized, and to just thank others,” Gansen said. “It shows students we care, and it acknowledges the great things they do.”

Students have embraced the cards and have been SMACKING teachers and staff throughout the district.

“Their personal messages of gratitude are heartwarming and impactful,” Gansen said.

A few success stories include a student SMACKING Osage Middle School teacher Ryan Huffman. Osage Middle School success teacher Tara Henry was also recently SMACKED.

SMACK cards are not just for students.

“The day I got one, it was really nice,” Huffman said. “I wasn’t having a great week, but that changed my mood. It’s a good pick-me-up for teachers and staff.”

Huffman sees SMACK Packs as a supplement to what young people are already doing intuitively.

“It’s helping build each other up,” he said. “They’re a positive, and it’s local. It’s always cool to run with something made here in Iowa.”

One of the Osage School District’s goals is to show students they are cared for by all staff. Gansen hopes to make it part of the culture and climate in classrooms, athletic fields, gyms and hallways. And it all came from one dark moment during a pandemic.

“We hope to have more ways for teachers and students to have easy access to cards as well,” Gansen said. “The donation of six packs was a great start.”

Some buildings like Lincoln Elementary School have bulletin boards set up with random cards hung for a grab and go. Some packs have been divided up and every classroom has a stack to use. Others are available in the administrative offices.

For Gansen, it was great to be SMACKED and to SMACK others, and she does not plan to stop.

For more information about SMACK Packs go to shopsmackpacks.com, find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/smackpacks, or follow the hashtag #spreadthesmack.

