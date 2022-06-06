SkyView Beef to host Gate to Plate

North Iowa Local Food Connections will host the Gate to Plate field day experience at SkyView Beef from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26. SkyView is located at 1175 Balsam Ave. in Nora Springs.

According to the press release, Aaron and Laura Cunningham are excited to share their practice of raising and selling prime Angus beef. The couple raise all the feedstuffs for their herd of cow calf pairs and beef animals, which includes cover crop rye made into ryelage, alfalfa, corn silage and grain corn.

The Cunninghams also employ some innovative calving practices, have a cooperative agreement with NIACC so that college students have the opportunity to learn first-hand about beef production, and are involved in several regional agricultural projects.

For example, Laura notes that they will be supplying the aggregation space for a new protein-based food hub at SkyView. The new venture will allow easier access to local beef, pork, chicken and eggs for consumers, and provide a one-stop site for producers to collaboratively market their products.

The Cunninghams sell their beef directly from their farm as well as online. Consumers may purchase halves or quarters, but also smaller bundles and packages of beef.

The Gate to Plate event will take place in the calving structure on the north edge of the farm. Visitors will have the chance to see the cattle at pasture, learn about the conservation and sustainability practices used at SkyView, participate in a children’s activity and enjoy an afternoon snack.

For more information, contact the field day host Laura Cunningham at (641) 425-4473, or Mary at connection@healthyharvestni.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0