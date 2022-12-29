Skjeie family finds hidden medallion in Forest City holiday hunt

Holiday fun associated with the Forest City 2022 Medallion Hunt was recently completed when the medallion was found. Audrey and Rick Skjeie found this year's medallion to win $300 in Forest City Chamber Bucks.

The medallion was found attached to a tree, next to the shed, on hole number 5 at the Bear Creek Golf Course. The search for the Forest City Medallion started on December 5. The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center posted daily clues on its Facebook Page for hunt participants. The clues were also announced daily on KIOW Radio. Local Forest City businesses and the Chamber of Commerce organized the event.

Sponsors included JED's Lights and Sounds, Forest City Education Foundation, Cobblestone Inn & Suites - Forest City, Forest Plaza Assisted Living, Midwest Duct Works, Advanced Door Systems, G & H Motor Parts, Waldorf University, and the Forest City Hy-Vee.

A medallion has been hidden annually for many years in an outdoor location that is publicly accessible 24 hours a day within the city limits. It was not buried, nor did it require any climbing or searching in or near bodies of water.