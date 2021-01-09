Size, scoring and defensive stops: A look into undefeated Lake Mills boys basketball

Not much has gone wrong in the Lake Mills boys basketball team’s first 10 games of the season.

The Class 1A No. 3 Bulldogs have followed up a trip to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines a season ago by blowing through their first 10 opponents of 2020-21. Although the Bulldogs were a solid team last year, they might be even better this season.

One of the key reasons? Defense.

“I do feel like we’ve made a lot of strides,” Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. “We had a good defensive team last year as well, but we’ve been working on some things and trying to take it to a different level.”

The boys from Lake Mills have only allowed an average of 39.8 points per game this year – compared to last season’s average of over 45. The Bulldogs have yet to give up over 60 points in a game this season.

Lake Mills’ defense was on full display again on Friday night, when the squad held Top of Iowa West rival Forest City to under 35 points in a dominant 71-34 win at Lake Mills.