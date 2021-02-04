 Skip to main content
Six students graduate from Univ. of Iowa
Six local students graduated from the University of Iowa in the fall of 2020. Due to COVID-19, this year’s commencement was virtual. It ran from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20.

From Osage: Julia Bobinet of Osage, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Laura Miller of Osage, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Alexa Maakestad, Bachelor of Science, Human Physiology major.

From Grafton: Brianna Bork, Bachelor of Arts, Art major.

From Riceville: Madison Drilling, Bachelor of Arts, Interdepartmental Studies major.

From Stacyville: Kellie Schaefer, Doctor of Philosophy, Genetics major.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

