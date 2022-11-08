'Silent Night in Algona' premiere is Dec. 9 in Algona, coming to theaters, DVD

Michigan-based film company, Collective Development, has announced that its latest film, Silent Night in Algona, will premier in Algona on Dec. 9 at the Fridley Theatre.

While a majority of movie that showcases real events at a German POW camp during World War II was filmed in Algona, four days of shooting also occurred at Heritage Park in Forest City last Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Many area residents filled small acting roles and were featured as extras in the movie. Many others, in addition to Heritage Park, offered authentic items and resources from the era for filming.

Among others, local doctor of chiropractic, Jim Brockhohn, portrayed “Grandpa Joe” in the movie. Gary and Barb Ludwig of Forest City donated use of their Model-T for filming in Whittemore. Jon Hillesland of Leland donated the use of his blue Studebaker pickup truck with handcrafted wood rails that he constructed.

Following the cast and crew premiere, the film will play daily for the public for at least two weeks, according to a Collective Development announcement. The film will also have a premiere in Owosso, Michigan, the home state of the film company and film director Anthony Hornus.

The film is currently in negotiations to play several theatre chains around the country as well as several event showings going into 2023. The film will released to home video in the second half of 2023 for steaming, broadcast, and DVD. The official theatrical trailer is now available for viewing at https://youtu.be/s03pzBaG3rs.