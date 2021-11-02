'Silent Night in Algona' comes to Forest City for fall movie production

Heritage Park in Forest City is dedicated to the preservation of America's rural heritage.

That and three World War II prison barracks from Algona is what first lured Silent Night in Algona movie producers, directors, and now actors/crews who descended on Heritage Park for four days of filming Oct. 31-Nov. 3. But it is the 1940s farmhouse that is a focus of filming at the park. It serves as the Tietz family home for the movie.

“I had no idea what Heritage Park entailed when I was talking to Dave Kingland for this,” director Tony Hornus said. “We could not believe what this park is. We got here and it was like the dining room table was already set for Thanksgiving.”

The story unfolds between October and Christmas Eve, 1944, and will be in theaters and on streaming platforms by late fall 2022. A private meeting was held at Heritage Park on Aug. 21 with Hornus and others from Michigan-based Collective Development, Inc. Hornus estimated the crew numbers 50 people and the cast 45 people.

“What a great group of people we met with at the park,” Hornus said. In between shooting scenes outside the yellow farmhouse on a cold, windy Halloween day, he elaborated further.

“The tradeoff is we can’t really shoot too much of the exterior,” Hornus said. “There are a lot of other buildings we have to shoot around. We’ve had to shoot tight.”

Hornus said that the Rudy Tietz character has a bad back and can’t do all of the farm work.

“He said that we need those guys (German POWs), they're not all Nazis, and a lot of them are just like us,” Hornus said. On Oct. 31, a mailbox scene was filmed in which young Don Tietz is concerned about the German prisoners’ presence when he encounters his father (Rudy).

Kingland is executive director of the Armed Forces Historical Center of North Iowa museum, being located in one of the barracks. He said the house and its décor are authentic 1940s era.

“The POWS were all sent out to do work,” said Kingland. “Inside the 1940s house, it probably shows that they like working with a farm family. They eat meals with them and everything.”

Kingland noted that local doctor of chiropractic, Jim Brockhohn, took a small role in the movie as “Grandpa Joe” and Brockhohn was dressed for the part on Oct 31. Gary and Barb Ludwig of Forest City also were donating use of their Model-T for upcoming filming in Whittemore, he added.

In addition, Jon Hillesland of Leland donated use of his blue Studebaker pickup truck with wood rails that he handcrafted. The rails feature the work of renowned area artist Andy Sinnwell, with a large tree and “Mighty Oaks Farm,” stenciling on each side. It references Hillesland’s rural Leland family farm, formerly the Orval and Elvina Bowman acreage and homestead.

“It’s a 1951 Studebaker, but the look of it really isn’t any different than in the 1940s,” said Hillesland. Movie producers were so enamored with his truck that they asked to use it not just for Forest City filming, but also some primary scenes in Algona in mid-November, with Hillesland slated to be shown on camera during filming.

Ron Holland of Forest City donated the use of his large 1945 Hudson pickup. An individual from Burt offered a 1940 Chevy pickup. Karl Lind of Albert City donated the use of a 1942 Ford GTB troop truck and 1942 Jeep GPW F, which are both military vehicles.

“I am a collector,” Lind said, who is also going to be portrayed as a driver in the movie. “Jim (Nelson) and I have worked on these for years. It is two of 20 vehicles and most of them are military.”

Nelson is from Albert Lea, Minnesota. He is a collector and military vehicle driver in filming like Lind. Jim Oulman of Heritage Park was busy coordinating with the filmmakers and contacts to arrange for needs of the movie.

“It’s my first-time experience with a film crew,” Oulman said. “There are lots of people here, both young and old. They are getting makeup, costumes, props, and scenes ready. It’s a busy place.”

The basement of the park’s heated 1890 Beaver Creek Church was chosen as a staging area. Oulman helped find items and vintage vehicles.

“We started talking about a month ago of the possibilities and they came and toured the grounds,” Oulman said. “We’re lending some artifacts. I understand this movie revolves around the Christmas nativity scene, in some regards, that Germans built and left for the City of Algona. The people of Algona, from what I’ve read, really got along well with the prisoners. There were some romances started. That’s still a German community down there.”

Oulman noted that Henry A. Wallace, a farmer and businessman who served as U.S. vice president and founded Pioneer Hi-Bred, knew farms and businesses were lacking labor. Algona seemed a prime prison camp location, he added.

Movie co-producer Shane Hagedorn said the church basement was used for wardrobe, extras/holding, craft and food services, planning, and preparation.

“It’s always nice to be off set because you have to be quiet when they want quiet on the set and start rolling,” he said. “This movie was originally supposed to happen about 14 years ago, but now it’s here. There is a lot of preparation. We’re tapping into local resources. It takes a lot of community support to make it work.”

Hagedorn noted how Collective Development, Inc. tells a lot of different stories in its movies, having previously done a Biblical trilogy and western and civil war dramas. He said this is a holiday film they hope to someday call a classic. He noted that POWs were in the camp because they didn’t want to fight to the death and surrendered. They were waiting to get back to families and lives.

“We’re looking at historical events and we don’t want people to forget this story,” Hagedorn said. “This is a very factual story and the accounts real enough to live on. It’s wonderful how the communities have partnered with us in this picture and helped tell the world things they don’t know about this story and expose people’s minds. Citizens of Algona have opened up homes to crew and we’ve now become an extended family.”

Writer and supervising producer DJ Perry also acts in the movie, playing camp commander Lodell. He said the Algona nativity scene is important to the overall story.

“These prisoners were so well treated that they wanted to do things to give back to the community,” Perry said.

Prisoners worked in canneries for companies like Hormel, Hershey’s Company, and Smithfield Foods, who have dug into their archives and let the production company use authentic products, including actual wrappers and print ads for products such as SPAM.

“It’s kind of about unity,” Perry said. “It was not the case that all Germans were Nazis. We’re excited to tell a positive story that is very pertinent to today."

“The Don Tietz Foundation is one of the reasons we’re here,” Perry said. “They wanted to see this story told and not forgotten, as did lots of other private investors. It should remind people of the older values and that there are not lots of differences between people.”

Perry said he thought initially that the 1940s house would have to be completed with décor and accessories, but was pleasantly surprised that “so much was already done that we might have to remove some.” Director Hornus agreed, confirming crews were moving some items and not adding much.

Family scenes from the house will feature stresses of marriage, crop issues a lack of labor, and Germans on the farm, which illustrate “real fears,” according to Perry, who said barracks scenes will now be filmed in Algona with much of the camp created digitally.

Second assistant director Ian Griffin was running the crews’ “base camp,” getting everyone ready and in place on time. It is his second film with Collective Development.

“I communicate with the set in this role, when actors are done with hair and makeup and need to be on set,” Griffin said. “I’m usually on the other end of the camera. I started acting in theatre and have done film since 2016. Most of our crew is from the Greater Michigan area, not Detroit, so it’s not too much of a change from here.”

Co-producer Melissa Anschutz plays Harriot in the film and is the unit production manager, handling “all of the logistics.” Production coordinator Erika Hoveland, who portrays Helen in the movie, helps Anschutz coordinate and setup everything. If good communication and coordination is an indicator, the end product could be a hit with audiences.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

