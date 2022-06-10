Sign-up now for July 12 field day in Kanawha about corn rootworm control

An increase in corn rootworm populations has farmers looking for answers. In an effort to provide research-based education about their options, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is teaming up with field agronomists to offer field days across the state this summer.

The field day at the ISU Northern Research Farm in Kanawha will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on July 12. Dinner will be provided before the event and CCA credits will be offered to attendees.

The farm has planted a demonstration showcasing three hybrids (no Bt for corn rootworm, SmartStax, and SmartStax Pro) with and without a soil-applied insecticide. The event will also feature scouting tips and advice.

Diverse approaches to corn rootworm management, including crop rotation, transgenics and the SmartStax products will be shown. The best way to control rootworm is through prevention. There will also be a novel management tactic, RNAi, planted at each location.

The demos are open to farmers, crop consultants, agronomists and anyone with an interest in rootworm. The field days are free to attend, but participants are asked to contact the field agronomist hosting each event to RSVP for food and handouts. The Kanawha farm contacts are Gentry Sorenson, gentrys@iastate.edu, and Angie Rieck-Hinz, amrieck@iastate.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0