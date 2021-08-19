Shop on State awarding grants

Shop on State will be awarding grants for the 12th consecutive year in October.

Grants will be awarded to non-profit organizations in Mitchell County or to groups sponsored by a Mitchell County non-profit with 501c3 status. To be eligible for a grant, a non-profit must fill out the current 2021 grant application which they can obtain by emailing shoponstate3030@gmail.com after Aug. 25, 2021, or pick up a copy at SOS during business hours.

According to a news release, Shop on State has been having a great year and appreciates all the support that it receives from people in Mitchell County and beyond.

As a result, the SOS Board recently voted to raise the amount that groups can request in their grant from $1,500 to $2,000, with a minimum amount of $500. Grant applications will be due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Applicants are urged to be sure to follow all guidelines as listed in the grant application. Failure to follow all guidelines will result in the grant application disqualified. Those organizations receiving a grant will be notified by mail in October of their award and when they will receive it.

In 2020, Shop on State awarded $50,789.74 in grants to Mitchell County non-profits, bringing the total amount awarded in 11 years to $655,614.95. None of this success would be possible without the tremendous support of the community through their donations and patronage of the business. Another way the community supports SOS is through volunteering to work at the Shop during business hours and sometimes on days when SOS is closed.

