Shop on State answers SOS

The halls at the old Washington Elementary School in Osage, once filled with students, are now lined with oil paintings, Depression glass, jewelry and Christmas stock.

Boxes with overflow items march up and down the stairs, waiting for the retail floor.

This is Shop on State. Twice a week and the first Saturday of each month it opens its doors to the public, and people come from as far away as Serbia and South Africa.

SOS is in its 12th year. In turn for the profit it makes, it gives back to the community in the form of grants.

Carol Anderson is manager of SOS, which was the brainchild of Chris Fannin.

“It started in a closet in UCC church,” Anderson said. “In 12 years, it’s gone from a closet to over 8,000 square feet.”

Besides Anderson, there are five members of the SOS board: Derek Mauser, president; Judy Muller, vice president; Mary Fisk, secretary; Connie Jensen, treasurer; and Carrie Mayer, member-at-large.

Anderson said the organization's goal is threefold: to provide an outlet for people to donate their goods, to help people in need, and to give back to the community.

“A lot of people are benefiting from it,” Fannin said last fall. “The money is not leaving Mitchell County.”

This year, there were 74 grant applications, the most since Anderson became manager. In all, 36 different entities received grants from Shop on State in 2021.

Osage Schools received the lion’s share of the grants in 14 different areas, while St. Ansgar Schools received seven grants and Riceville schools, where Anderson once taught, received two.

The grants were once $1,500 each, and this year that figure was raised to $2,000.

In 12 years, SOS has given out a staggering total of $747,286.47 in grant money. In 2021 alone, SOS bestowed $91,671.52 in grant money.

This year was a record for Shop on State grants by $40,000.

Last year’s numbers were suppressed by COVID-19. SOS was closed at the beginning of the pandemic, and then in the autumn when there was a resurgence of cases. Anderson contracted COVID-19, making reopening more difficult.

Anderson is in her fifth year as manager after taking the reins from Fannin. Before that, for 27 years, Anderson taught at Riceville Community Schools. She received several SOS grants there. One of them helped her start LEGO League at Riceville, which is an expensive program, one the school could not otherwise have afforded.

Through that experience, Anderson saw firsthand the need to keep SOS’s grant program flourishing.

“Chris (Fannin) wanted to officially retire,” Anderson said. “They were going to shut it down. There was a group from the community that said, ‘no,’ it can’t stop, because it does so much good. We formed a new board and I was hired on as manager, and here we are. It’s a lot of work because we’ve gotten so big.”

On a good day, they have six volunteers in the morning and six in the afternoon.

Currently, Anderson is the head of a staff of 60 volunteers. Most of the volunteers are 70 years old or older. Some are snow birds that SOS loses in winter. Some are teachers who are only available in summer.

Still, SOS’s biggest need is volunteers. Donations are not as necessary.

On an average day at SOS, after sorting, two or three volunteers price items to be sent to the floor, with two or three tagging the clothes. Hallways and classrooms are full of wares ready for purchase.

Approximately 130 customers visit SOS every day.

This fall, autumn décor flies off the shelf as soon as it is displayed. The holiday room is stocked already. Winter coats will soon be in-season, and SOS is prepared.

Nothing is sold online. However, Facebook advertising has helped boost sales, Anderson said, and she usually has five to 10 people waiting at the door for an item posted on social media.

Anderson is amazed at the amount of artwork SOS receives. She marvels at the jewelry, sapphires, opals, garnets and diamonds. In her opinion, the most unusual item they have received is a saddle. There have been taxidermy animal heads and ox skulls. They have all sold.

“We play ‘what is it?’ quite often,” she said.

There are many new items with tags, which also surprises Anderson.

“The success of this building, and the number of storage units around town, tell me we’ve got way too much stuff,” Anderson said.

Twelve years and $750,000 later, the formula is still working for SOS.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0