Shooting since ’07: Osage trap team remains a constant in a growing sport

Improper use of a firearm could be dangerous, so it wouldn’t be completely wrong for someone to think that trap shooting could be an unsafe sport. That doesn’t appear to be the case though. According to a study of high school athletics from 2008-2014, shooting sports was ranked as the safest sport in the country.

“Our biggest thing is safety of course,” Johnson said. “Come out and watch us and really see how much safety there really is on a trap range. I’ve had a couple of parents that didn’t want their daughters shooting. The daughters finally talked them into it and they came out. They were well pleased.”

The squad competes in a league based out of Minnesota. They had a meet on Aug. 15, where the group of Andrew Thyer, Connor Mehman, Ben Popp, Alex Hemann and Mathew Abben placed second in their division.

After that shoot, the shooters that placed at state for the regular season received medals and plaques. Thyer received overall highest average and first place in his division. Hannah Koch received first place in her division and Alexa Thyer received second. Abben also performed well and placed third in his division.