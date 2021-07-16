Sheriff's office investigating human remains found by hiker in Mitchell County

Authorities are investigating the discovery of human remains found by a hiker Monday near the Greenbelt trail near Mitchell in Mitchell County.

Mitchell County Sheriff Gregory Beaver said in a press release sent Friday that the identification process is ongoing, adding that it's been positively concluded that they are not those of Jodi Huisentruit, a Mason City news anchor who disappeared in 1995.

Beaver said no additional details will be released at this time, but anyone with information about the remains should call the sheriff's office at 641-732-4740.

According to Mitchell County Conservation, the Cedar River Greenbelt Trail is a four mile limestone trail that parallels the west side of the Cedar River from Interstate Park at Mitchell to Falk's Wildlife Area 1.5 miles west of Osage at the Mitchell County Conservation headquarters and Cedar Bridge Park location.

Hunting is allowed on publicly owned portions of the trail, and there is off-road parking at both ends, according to the website.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner are assisting in the investigation.

