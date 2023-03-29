At the March 28 meeting of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver touched briefly upon the Nathan James Gilmore murder case. Gilmore, of Osage, is charged with the first-degree murder of Angela Bradbury, 29, of Mason City. The tentative trial date for Gilmore is Aug. 7.

Gilmore recently asked for a change of venue, arguing he cannot receive a fair trial by an impartial jury in Mitchell County due in part to media coverage.

Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy confirmed the change of venue had been granted, and the case was moved to Bremer County.

Beaver reported his department would be present for each day of the trial, but they will not be transporting Gilmore each day from Osage to the Bremer County Courthouse in Waverly.

“He’ll need to meet with his defense team, and they’ll want to get with him before and after trial each day,” Beaver said. “It’s easier if he’s there and they have access to him down there rather than transport him back to Mitchell County.”

According to Beaver, his department is responsible for courtroom security and transportation of Gilmore from the Bremer County Jail to the courthouse each day.

“I’ll have one deputy assigned to do that,” Beaver said, adding that his men will not be overnighting in Bremer County. “And then deputies that have been called as witnesses will need to be there also.”

Beaver indicated he was not certain he would be present every day.

• In other business, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm reported that with drier weather his department was blading roads. They are also using the groomer.

Brumm indicated Caleb Clark was hired as a seasonal employee – a wintertime plow operator.

“He showed me good promise,” Brumm said.

According to Brumm, there is an opening in St. Ansgar, and he believes it is in the county’s best interest to hire someone with potential.

“He’d be a great employee,” Brumm said. “I’d like to bring him onboard. With bringing him on from seasonal to full-time, according to the union contract, we backtrack all the hours he’s put in already to an original start date… probably early January.”

Brumm spoke to Clark the previous week, and Clark is willing to work for Mitchell County.

“His personality is really good,” Brumm said.

Brumm also reported that the previous week he emailed the Board of Supervisors the apparent low bid for the Highway 105 project. The engineer’s estimate was $961,270.85. The low bid was $1,071,339.90.

“Not too bad considering how prices have increased,” Brumm said. “And our estimates are always a guess.”

The next lowest bidder was $1,356,818.75.

“So kind of a big spread in there, but looking at some of their bid items there was some larger costs for the non-apparent low bid,” Brumm said.

Brumm indicated he would bring the Board of Supervisors more information the following week.

“I want to get things moving and in the meantime I’m still working on holding staff together to be able to manage the construction this summer,” Brumm said. “I can’t do everything.

“I may end up hiring the consultant, at least for (a) bridge project, to do some inspection on that because we just don’t have the staff to do it. It’s a little more technical than just having somebody go watch the construction. There’s a lot of data input. We’ll do some costs associated with hiring a consultant, but I just can’t be there every day.”

Brumm is also Worth County Engineer.

In the future, Brumm reported he would also be researching the cost of motor graders.

“Funding is tight like we always have every year, but we’ll try to manage it the best we can with these upcoming projects,” Brumm said.

• Mitchell County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Olson was present to speak about the county’s hazard mitigation plan.

“It’s kind of the key to unlock to get grants through FEMA,” Olson said. “That’s one of the first things they ask for, is if you have your hazard mitigation plan lined up…. And it needs to be updated every five years. This is just updating the old one that we had.

“You guys obviously haven’t seen this before, but it’s pretty routine. It covers the whole county. All the school boards have to adopt it. All the incorporated towns in Mitchell County do it. All 99 counties do it. So if there was a disaster and we needed help from FEMA, that’s one of the first things they look at, to have your hazard mitigation plan and that it’s current.”

Olson said he has been working with Matthew Noble from Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.

There will be a few changes to the hazard mitigation plan.

“I didn’t think there would be, and I thought I could do it myself, but listening to other emergency managers around the state, they said, ‘no,’” Olson said, adding he has heard prices for hazard mitigation plan updates totaling over $20,000, which would exceed Olson’s estimate for Mitchell County.

The Board of Supervisors voted to approve the hazard mitigation plan.

• In addition, Supervisor Jim Wherry reported that work on the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Jail HVAC system was continuing. The Board approved a pay request application number 10 for $51,732.44.