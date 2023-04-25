At the April 25 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Sydney Hartogh asked Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver to provide an update on training he recently received.

Beaver reported it laid out the responsibilities of supervisors, sheriffs, city councils and mayors in times of natural or man-made disasters, including who is in charge of dealing with those events and who pays for them. Different entities and public figures will work closely in those times of emergency.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is you can’t manage a disaster in the first 30 or 60 minutes,” Beaver said. “It’s just not going to happen. But as time unfolds, a rhythm develops and you start to make progress and people become more and more happy with what you’re doing.”

According to Beaver, when there is a disaster, work starts in public areas:

“To clean and get public areas up and running for services, and then worry about our private sectors,” Beaver said. “There are crucial businesses… like fuel for cars, grocery stores, hospitals, the nursing homes, those places need to be taken care of almost immediately. And our contractors that have heavy equipment that the county doesn’t have, where it can support what we do have, so that we can move the cleanup along much quicker.

“It’s important to have those relationships. You have them with other supervisors, I have them with other cops, and Mayor (Keith) Horgen has them with other mayors. We rely on all of that to have those folks come in and help us, just like we’d go and help them in their time of disaster.

“We train and prepare for these disasters and we pray we never have them.”

• In other business, Mitchell County Environmental Health Specialist and Zoning Administrator Amanda Baer reported she had offered a job to an individual to fill in for Baer while she is on maternity leave. According to Baer, she will need Board of Supervisors approval, specifically for the zoning portion of the position. The Mitchell County Board of Health would approve the environmental health portion of the job.

• Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm indicated his department was going through preplanning for next year’s equipment. They are looking at several different mower options and potentially adding a motor grader.

“We’re working on getting some local quotes for some local pieces of equipment,” Brumm said. “We’re looking at roadway mowers and a long-arm brush cutter mower.”

The department is also looking at a skid loader.

“Things are starting to get expensive,” Brumm said. “Our pocketbook isn’t as big as our needs sometimes."

Brumm again discussed his crews going to 10-hour days in the summer, Monday through Thursday. In the past, when he attempted to cover Monday through Friday on this schedule, it was a difficult proposition.

“I always thought we kind of needed Friday representation just because of things that happen… close to weekends and things like that,” Brumm said. “It’s always nice to have people on staff ready to act if we need something done versus calling in overtime.

“It’s always difficult because I know on 10-hour days when we’re doing culvert installs and we’re doing ditch cleaning and things like that, you know a 10-hour day you get more done in a day, it’s still a 40-hour week.

“I’ll accept it however you guys want to award it.”

Supervisor Mark Hendrickson reported that two people reached out to him stating their preference for five, eight-hour days.

“I’m leaning with (Brumm),” Hendrickson said. “I think we should have people there on Fridays if something happens.”

Supervisor Todd Frein indicated he would defer to Brumm.

“I’m full aware of the reasoning why the guys want to do 10-hour days, and I’m not against that,” Brumm said. “I just look at it from a different angle of providing service. In my opinion, if we’re looking at maintenance of roadways, I believe the five days is better service.”

“This might sound harsh too, but when you interviewed those people, you told them that they’d be working nights and weekends,” Hendrickson said. “So they knew it was coming.”

“And they also knew in the interviews that there’s always a possibility that 10-hour days are available if the union votes on it and the Board agrees to it,” Brumm said. “It’s a give and take.”

Action on 10-hour days died for lack of a motion.

The Board of Supervisors also considered action on a professional services agreement for construction on the bridge on Highway 105.

“With our staffing we have currently, we need certified individuals to work with our contractors and the DOT to do inspections when we build specifically our bridge on 105 this year,” Brumm said. “We’re trying to get guys trained, but with WHKS being the engineer, it’s easy for them to be our eyes and ears on the project.”

The professional service agreement is with WHKS with an estimated fee of $79,000 based on 540 hours and the working days of the contract. Brumm’s department will be working hand-in-hand with WHKS.

Brumm does not have an estimated closure time for the road. There is a possibility it would be three months. Contractors are having difficulty finding employees.

“Bridges tend to take longer than culverts do, and being on a major highway,” Brumm said.

The Board of Supervisors approved the agreement.

Balsam Avenue will be paved this year as well. The detour for the Highway 105 bridge will go down Balsam Avenue for a ways.

“Hopefully they don’t interfere with each other,” Brumm said of the two projects. “The nice thing about Balsam is it’s not a full closure. It’s a pilot car closure. It’ll be a nice orchestra of traffic controls.”