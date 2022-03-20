Sheriff assures public Greenbelt Trail is safe

At last week's Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver addressed the joint statement he released with Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals on March 11.

The statement confirmed human remains found on the Cedar River Greenbelt Trail near Mitchell last July had been identified as missing 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of rural Cerro Gordo County.

“The trail is safe,” Beaver said. “We want people to continue to use that. But the case is far from over. We’re going to see some overtime. We’ll try to find out what happened to the young lady and how she came to be in Mitchell County.”

• In other business, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm reported his crews were preparing for the end of winter, removing snow wings from their motor graders.

“Middle of March, any snow we get, we won’t need to get too aggressive,” he said.

According to Brumm, he has received quotes for pipes. “Last year we were a little stingy on getting pipe,” he said. “Because we were hoping prices would come down. That didn’t come to fruition. They’re not a whole lot higher, but they’re not cheaper, either.”

Brumm reported that Dixon Construction has resumed construction on the Balsam Avenue bridge. The goal for the week was to place reinforced steel plates in the deck. Depending upon the weather, Dixon could pour concrete next week.

“Today we’re getting a final walkthrough on the bridge up by the Wapsie with the (Iowa) DOT, so we’re getting that closed out,” Brumm said.

Brumm indicated it is not too late to pull the project on Monument Avenue from the bridge program, but if it was, there is a chance it could get posted or closed based on the preliminary inspection. “We need to get it fixed,” Brumm said. “It’s in bad shape. It could get worse.”

According to Brumm, while waiting to find funding for the Highway 105 bridge, design of the project should be started.

“We need to get the ball rolling,” he said, adding he would contact a consultant to arrange an agreement for the bridge design. “If we don’t pay for it, it gets shelved. Either way we’ve got to get a design going on it so when we get funding we can pull the trigger.”

Currently the Highway 105 bridge is one-lane.

“Long-term closure could cost a lot of money,” Brumm said. “We probably don’t have all the equipment or the materials to do a standard closure like is required, so we’d have to pay a traffic control company to come put that stuff up.”

Brumm believes a new bridge on Highway 105 is preferable to a temporary fix. He estimated a new bridge would cost between $700,000 and $900,000. It would cost $400,000 to $600,000 for a temporary fix.

“We might as well just fix everything at once, and be done with it for 80 years,” Brumm said.

He added that the cost of labor and materials would continue to increase.

• Mitchell County Supervisor Jim Wherry reported he was contacted by Midwest Engineering concerning the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Jail HVAC project about cost saving requests.

One eliminates Slipstream dehumidifiers while reusing the existing exhaust fans, saving $32,400. The second eliminates the branch circuit controller for low-traffic areas such as a work release classroom, an adjacent conference storage room and a laundry, saving $6,114. The third reduces the size of the two VFR condensing units, saving $4,200.

The supervisors approved the three change authorization requests.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

