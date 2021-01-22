Shelter Insurance to award scholarship

This spring, Shelter Insurance Foundation will award a $2,000 scholarship to a graduate of Osage Community High School.

According to a release, Shelter agent Betsy Wright sponsors and partially funds the scholarship.

A committee of local high school officials and community leaders will select the local recipient, the release stated.

The committee will consider each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarship is given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants. The name of the recipient will be announced at the close of the school year.

According to the release, the student may apply the scholarship funds toward tuition, fees, or campus housing for any course of study beginning the fall after the recipient’s high school graduation and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university. The Foundation makes the payment directly to the school the recipient selects.

Applications and additional information about the Shelter Foundation Scholarship will be available in January and should be completed and returned to the school official serving on the selection committee by March 31.