Seven bands bringing gospel music to Floyd

Cedar Springs Bluegrass Gospel Fest, a new family-friendly event, will be coming soon to the Mitchell County area.

The event will be held from July 29 to Aug. 1 at Cedar Springs Camp and Retreat, 1260 River Road near Floyd.

According to a release, there will be seven bands, including The Farm Hands, Southern Raised, The Paul Family, The Anderegg Family, Bluegrass Express, the Banjoys, and the host band – Midwest Cowboy Ministries.

The event will start at 1 p.m. on July 29 with tubing on the Cedar River followed by a water slide contest. If there are enough people interested, a canoe trip can be arranged.

At 5 p.m. on the same day, there will be a flag raising ceremony and potluck supper with a large jam session afterwards. As with any bluegrass festival, there will be individual jam sessions in the campground throughout the fest.

According to the release, Friday and Saturday will begin with morning devotions. Musicians are encouraged to sign up for the open stages each morning.

On Saturday morning, there will be six instrument workshops with two instructors for each instrument: bass, banjo, dobro, fiddle, guitar and mandolin.