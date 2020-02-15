Seven area wrestlers qualify for state meet

As it has all season long, the Osage wrestling team dominated the day, claiming five district titles, and qualifying six total wrestlers for next week’s state tournament.
Here are the Class 2A and Class 3A wrestling results from Saturday.
Class 2A, District 1 - at Algona
106
In the 106-pound division, Webster City sophomore Camron Phetxoumphone came out with the district title, beating Humboldt senior Cole Nelson by a 5-0 decision.
Two area wrestlers competed at 106 in Jake Zabaka of Algona, and Zach Feld of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Both lost in their respective semifinal matches, and Zabka beat Feld by fall to claim third place. Nelson still advanced to state due to his win over Zabka in the semis.
113
Forest City freshman Kellen Moore claimed the 113-pound district title with a 9-1 major decision over Humboldt freshman Jase Goodell. Moore started off the day with a semifinal win over Caelan Oakes from SE Valley-Gowrie, while Goodell beat Clear Lake freshman Max Currier to advance to the finals. Thanks to that first win, Goodell finished in second place, and clinched a state tournament spot.
120
Two area wrestlers battled for the 120-pound district title in Algona on Saturday, in Osage freshman Nick Fox and Forest City junior Brock Moore. Fox came out with the victory, beating Moore by Fall at 3:54 to claim the district title, and book his first trip to the state tournament. Moore still advanced to state, due to his semifinal win over third-place finisher Cresten Craven.
126
For the second week in a row, Clear Lake junior Sam Nelson and Osage senior Joe Sullivan faced off in a tournament final. And for the second straight week, Sullivan came out on top, beating Nelson by a 6-2 decision to claim the district title. Nelson finished in second place and will go to state, thanks to his semifinal win over third-place finisher Hunter Abrahamson of Okoboji.
132
Junior Averee Abben made it three straight district champions for Osage, as he claimed the 132-pound title with a win by fall over Webster City junior Chase Rattenborg. Rattenborg then wrestled Okoboji senior Blake Abrahamson in the second-place match, and lost, as Abrahamson won by fall at 4:34 to clinch a spot at the state tournament.
138
Hampton-Dumont-CAL sophomore Carl Barkema earned a district title with a pin of Osage senior Ryan Adams on Saturday, doing so in 4:55. Adams bounced back in the second-place match, beating Okoboji freshman Noah Strantz by fall in just 37 seconds to clinch a spot at the state tournament.
145
Hampton-Dumont-CAL junior David Cornejo won the 145-pound district title with a pair of victories on Saturday. In the semifinal round, Cornejo beat Webster City’s Nick Gasca by a 4-3 decision. In the finals, Cornejo won by a 1-0 tiebreaker to win the title over Emmetsburg senior Brad Wirtz. Wirtz then lost to Gasca in the second-place match, as Gasca won by fall at 1:40 to punch a ticket to state.
152
Forest City’s Kristian Gunderson and Algona’s Luke McKenna were the two area wrestlers to compete in the 152-pound division. Gunderson won his first match over Webster City’s Evan Estlund, but lost in the finals to Emmetsburg senior Bret Hoyman. Gunderson ended up qualifying for state anyway, beating McKenna in the second-place match by fall at 4:29.
160
Zach Williams made it four district champions for Osage, as the Green Devils’ senior won his semifinal match by a 9-0 major decision over Garrett Paulson of Estherville Lincoln Central, and beat GHV senior Jared Shaw by a 3-1 decision.
Shaw finished second and qualified for state, thanks to a 16-2 major decision over Humboldt senior Levi Naeve in the semis.
170
Osage junior Spencer Mooberry clinched the fifth district championship for Osage, beating Emmetsburg senior Mason Griffin by 6-2 decision to clinch the title. Griffin still qualified for state, thanks to a semifinal win over third-place finisher Adam Heflin of GHV.
182
Forest City sophomore Reese Moore secured his spot at the state tournament with a 10-5 decision victory in the 182-pound finals on Saturday, as Moore claimed the district title over Emmetsburg sophomore Matthew Wirtz.
195
Algona’s Cole Lewis and Clear Lake’s Dylan Kruckenberg both wrestled at 195 on Saturday, but the two ended the match on very different notes. Lewis won his semifinals match over Emmetsburg senior Jon Lace by a 3-2 decision, while Kruckenberg lost his first match by a 15-7 major decision to Estherville-Lincoln Central freshman Zavion McMurran.
McMurran then lost to Lewis in the finals by a 2-1 decision, as Lewis claimed the district title. McMurran advanced to state thanks to his win over Kruckenberg.
220
Senior Andrew Hamilton of Algona came out with the 220-pound district title, beating Humboldt junior Colten Goodell by a 6-4 decision in the championship match. Goodell still qualified for state, as he had beaten third-place finisher Barrett Muller earlier in the day.
285
Forest City’s Austin Kelso and Algona’s Gavin Meints both qualified for state on Saturday, as Kelso snagged the district title with a 4-0 decision over Meints in the first-place bout. Thanks to his victory over third-place finisher Jordan Anderson in the semifinals, Meints finished in second place.
Class 1A, District 1 meet
Lawson Losee was the lone Riceville wrestler to make it out of districts on Saturday at Denver High School to the state wrestling championships.
Here is his road to state:
145
Lawson Losee of Riceville took the 145-pound first-place title with a 13-0 major decision of Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Owen Kime. Denver’s Brody Shover beat Lake Mills sophomore Brett Peterson in the third-place match, and took on Kime in the wrestle-back match, and won by a 7-5 decision to advance to state.