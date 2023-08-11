Iowa State University Extension will host a pasture management field day at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 21, in a pasture located southeast of Forest City.

The pasture location is 3.5 miles east of Highway 69 on County Road B14, which is also 330th Street. Alternatively, this is 1.5 miles east of Taft Avenue or 1.5 west of Welch Avenue via County B14/330th Street. The pasture is rented and operated by Lynn Kluver.

The main focus of the field day will be pasture weed control, demonstrating the effects of thistle and weed control using drone applied herbicide on areas that are difficult to navigate in the pasture. A demo of the drone will be featured. Gentry Sorenson ISU Extension Field Agronomist will discuss general pasture weed control methods. Pasture operator Lynn Kluver and drone operator Adam Stenberg will discuss the weed control methods and effectiveness in the pasture and demonstrate the drone.

A discussion about opportunities for grazing on wildlife management areas will be led by Iowa DNR wildlife biologist T.J. Herrick and Kluver.

Other topics will include grazing management along with tips on fall pasture care, forage and feed management for fall and winter, and available resources.

For more information contact ISU Extension Livestock Specialist Russ Euken at Hancock County Extension 641-923-2856 or reuken@iastate.edu.