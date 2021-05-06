Seniors ready for the next step

Every year, May is a bittersweet month for teachers and administration at Osage Community High School. The day of graduation comes around too soon. Often students feel the same way, though they do not fully realize it yet.
“I’m pretty excited to get out,” said Osage senior Austin Clayton. “But I’m sure I’m going to miss it more than I expected.”
Unlike 2020 during COVID-19, the Class of 2021 will receive a fuller sense of completion.
Last year, the school limited crowd capacity during graduation due to social distancing guidelines. There was a quiet no preceding class had heard. There was no band. There was no choir. Students and parents could not linger in the halls to take one last picture.
Prom was bundled together on the same weekend. Something about it felt incomplete.
“This year’s going to seem a lot more normal,” Superintendent Barb Schwamman said. “A traditional Osage graduation. The pandemic of 2020 left an impression on us. Our goal was to get things back to as normal as possible for our kids.”
Unlike its predecessor, the Class of 2021 was able to go to school, participate in a full year of athletics, the annual musical and other social activities like FFA. This May, that list will include a traditional graduation.
Seating will be unlimited in the high school gym. While there will still be masks, there will also be songs. There was already a senior signing day.
“It doesn’t matter if they’re going into the world of work, a two-year college, a four-year college, they all get to sign,” Schwamman said. “We believe they’re well prepared for the next step.”
Their last day of school is May 12. Graduation is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16. It is open to the public, and the school asks attendees to wear masks. Seniors have a choice whether to wear a mask as they walk across stage to receive their diplomas. They can either shake hands or fist bump.
In 2021, a mask is not a fashion statement or a social fad. It is a rule.
While hesitant to leave Osage, Clayton already has his foot out the door. He is attending college at North Iowa Area Community College for half days, and plans to finish welding classes next year. Always a step ahead, he will go into the workforce while attending college.
For some seniors, it is a surreal moment. Their scholastic careers went too fast, yet looking back from this point all the way to kindergarten seems like an eternity.
“It doesn’t seem real yet,” said Alexis Jones.
“How did so much time go by?” Grace Mallory said.
Jones says she is ready to enter the work world. Karlie Wagner enjoyed her time as a student as well, but is ready to move on. Both say they will miss the friendships developed since kindergarten the most.
Other students have natural anchors. They can leave and still feel like they are still in the building. One is Mallory, who is attached to the school through her mother, Kim Hackenmiller, middle school secretary.
Whether they stay or leave, most agree they are fortunate the regular pomp and circumstance of graduation has returned.
“It’s exciting and definitely good that we’re back to normal,” Wagner said.
“I’m looking forward to moving on,” Mallory said. “The ceremony is kind of one last goodbye, but I’m not saying goodbye forever.”
She noted how long it felt in the moment, but that it seemed like yesterday when she started high school. Throughout it all, friends like Abi Cockrum were by her side.
“As school superintendent, it’s always bittersweet,” Schwamman said. “You get attached to the kids and the different groups that go through. They all have their unique qualities. This group is no different. They’re great kids. They have achieved a high level, whether it’s academically or athletically. We have Iowa State Championships with this group.”
The volleyball and wresting teams both won titles. Not many graduating classes from schools the size of Osage can say they have won championships in two different sports.
“They’ve left their mark and legacy,” Schwamman said. “We also realize it’s time for them to go on to the next thing.”
