Seniors ready for the next step

Jones says she is ready to enter the work world. Karlie Wagner enjoyed her time as a student as well, but is ready to move on. Both say they will miss the friendships developed since kindergarten the most.

Other students have natural anchors. They can leave and still feel like they are still in the building. One is Mallory, who is attached to the school through her mother, Kim Hackenmiller, middle school secretary.

Whether they stay or leave, most agree they are fortunate the regular pomp and circumstance of graduation has returned.

“It’s exciting and definitely good that we’re back to normal,” Wagner said.

“I’m looking forward to moving on,” Mallory said. “The ceremony is kind of one last goodbye, but I’m not saying goodbye forever.”

She noted how long it felt in the moment, but that it seemed like yesterday when she started high school. Throughout it all, friends like Abi Cockrum were by her side.