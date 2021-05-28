Senior Center welcomes back family

On June 1, the Osage Senior Center will reopen its doors after one year and two months away. While it has served customers through drive-up and delivery, customers will once again be able to sit and eat.

Just setting a table will seem odd for the staff, though they have done it a 1,000 times before.

Instead of six feet apart, everyone must maintain a three-foot barrier. If a patron has not been vaccinated, they must still wear a mask. However, they have the right not to disclose vaccination status. Staff cannot ask them.

As always, everything will be sanitized.

Workers have still been wearing masks to senior citizens’ doors, since they do not know who has been vaccinated.

“It will be exciting to see people again,” Salisbury said. “And I know the people are excited to come back.”

For Spitz, it is hard to believe it is real. She halfway expects someone to call it off, even though the day is coming. It is clear from Elderbridge Agency on Aging the time is here. The Senior Center contracts with Elderbridge, and Ron Muhlenbruck is President of the Osage Senior Citizens Board.

If a card player is running late, Muhlenbruck will sit in for a game.