Senior Center welcomes back family

As the cooks wound down their day on May 28, it marked the end of a long, dark time. After that morning and the Memorial Day weekend, customers can once again pass through the Osage Senior Center’s doors for dine-in. The community of puzzles, playing cards and food will return.
“They’re looking forward to conversation with their friends,” lead cook Susan Spitz said.
“They’re like a family,” assistant cook Nancy Salisbury said.
Curbside is not the same. There may be a hello and a goodbye and an exchange of food, but the pandemic made shunning each other a virtue, something that for the elderly was a matter of survival. In turn, when staff delivered meals to homes, it was often the only time patrons had company. It was the only time to check on their welfare, as well.
It is not a stretch to say this service was a matter of life or death. There have been a couple of bad situations. Outside the medical aspect of COVID-19, loneliness itself can kill.
“Sometimes over the pandemic, the driver was the only person these people would be able to talk to,” Spitz said.
The phone rings on May 28. Earlier in the day, the staff had called a senior citizen who they were concerned about, and it is reassuring when he calls back and everything is fine. Treasurer and delivery driver Julie Foth heads out with his meal. This Memorial Day, she is also delivering American flags.
On June 1, the Osage Senior Center will reopen its doors after one year and two months away. While it has served customers through drive-up and delivery, customers will once again be able to sit and eat.
Just setting a table will seem odd for the staff, though they have done it a 1,000 times before.
Instead of six feet apart, everyone must maintain a three-foot barrier. If a patron has not been vaccinated, they must still wear a mask. However, they have the right not to disclose vaccination status. Staff cannot ask them.
As always, everything will be sanitized.
Workers have still been wearing masks to senior citizens’ doors, since they do not know who has been vaccinated.
“It will be exciting to see people again,” Salisbury said. “And I know the people are excited to come back.”
For Spitz, it is hard to believe it is real. She halfway expects someone to call it off, even though the day is coming. It is clear from Elderbridge Agency on Aging the time is here. The Senior Center contracts with Elderbridge, and Ron Muhlenbruck is President of the Osage Senior Citizens Board.
If a card player is running late, Muhlenbruck will sit in for a game.
“Everyone is so ready to converse and catch up,” he said. “There are half a dozen people we haven’t seen since the pandemic started.”
There will again be card games three days a week. There will be an exercise program three days a week, and blood pressure checks. Muhlenbruck is bringing in entertainment monthly. Mitchell County Conservation Board will give a presentation in June.
Currently the hours are 8 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday, though Muhlenbruck said that might get extended. As long as Mitchell County stays below four percent of COVID-19 cases, the Senior Center will stay open.
“Let’s get back to normalcy,” Salisbury said, “to how we were before the pandemic. We miss the people, and the people miss us.”
