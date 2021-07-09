 Skip to main content
Senior Center serving meals and hosting card games
The Osage Senior Center is now serving meals in its dining room at 11:30 a.m. instead of noon as it has been in the past.

Osage Senior Center

The Senior Center has a 500 card game on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m.

