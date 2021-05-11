 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior center reopens June 1 to dining-in
0 comments

Senior center reopens June 1 to dining-in

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elderbridge logo

The Osage Senior Center is planning a reopening to dining-in on June 1. Elderbridge of Mason City will have some guidelines in place for reopening with reference to wearing face masks and six-foot spacing at the tables.

If you have questions, call 641-732-4260 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mauser wins prize at ISU
Community

Mauser wins prize at ISU

  • Updated

Hannah Mauser of Osage, who is majoring in apparel, merchandising and design at Iowa State University, was named runner-up in the Most Sustain…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News