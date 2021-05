The Osage Senior Center was notified on May 20 that as long as Mitchell County remains below a 4 percent positivity rate for COVID-19, it will still be allowed to reopen to dining-in on June 1.

Mitchell County is currently at 2 percent positivity rate.

Those with questions can stop by the Osage Senior Center – located at 615 State Street – for more information. The Osage Senior Center is currently open from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. It will be closed May 31 for Memorial Day.

