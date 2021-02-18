 Skip to main content
Senior Center closed until March
Senior Center closed until March

The Osage Senior Center will be closed to dining in until at least March 1, 2021 as set by Elderbridge of Mason City.

However, the Osage Senior Center will continue with home delivery as well as curbside pickup. For more information, please call 641-732-4260 from Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-noon.

