United States Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has been in the process of honoring one small business of the week from each of Iowa’s 99 counties this year. For Hancock County on May 30, she recognized Swenson’s Do it Best Hardware in Britt.

“I want to congratulate Jon Swenson, and the entire team at Swenson’s Do it Best Hardware, for their decades of service to their community,” Ernst said. “Family-owned and operated businesses are vital to our state’s economy and I’m proud to see their legacy continue as a staple on the Britt Main Street.”

It has been a labor of love since 1977 for owner and operator Jon Swenson. He said it has been an honor to continue the longstanding tradition of a hardware store being located on the corner of Center and Main in Britt. He also noted that none of it would be possible without so many loyal customers over the years.

“It’s not the same building, but it’s the same corner,” said Swenson, noting that his is the third hardware store there since 1878. “If I keep healthy and feeling good, I’ll probably keep with it for at least a few more years to come. I would like to get the transition going in advance and keep it a hardware store in the future.”

But stepping away from anything still seems far away for Swenson, who is also a longtime firefighter and fire chief for the City of Britt.

“I do wear quite a few hats in town,” said Swenson, who was flooded with texts, emails, and phone calls from well-wishing community members and friends for much of the week.

The Britt Chamber of Commerce announced the honor to its members, which spurred many responses.

“Congratulations, Jon and staff,” said Mike Ewing of Ewing Funeral Homes. “We appreciate all you do for us!”

Swenson noted that the most likely reason for the longevity and success of the business has always been the ability of him and his staff to solve a wide array of problems for customers.

“I really enjoy helping solve those problems and trying to get things fixed up for people,” Swenson said. “It’s important to have inventory on hand to help people with projects.”

He credited the store’s brand name, Do it Best Hardware Corporation, for being able to keep products on the shelf even through the pandemic and the resulting supply-chain shortages/delays. He noted they do a fabulous job of working with manufacturers and suppliers to acquire what’s necessary.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it, if I hadn’t had a good wholesaler,” Swenson said. “The biggest thing when people come in is to try to figure out a way to fix a problem. Yes, it’s repetition but often different problems to solve. Whenever anyone comes in with new problems, it’s about being able to fix those. I figure if it’s already broken, I can’t make it much worse.”

Swenson said his first knowledge of the award was communicated to him by Regional Director Justin Jensen with Sen. Ernst’s Office when it was being announced.

“The first thing I heard, I was being awarded it,” he said. “Everyone asked me if I was trying to keep it a secret or what. I really didn’t know anything about it until that afternoon.”

He said that even on Thursday and Friday, June 1-2, his phone was still being flooded with congratulations.

“Congratulations, I don’t know what we would do without you,” said Summit House Executive Director Terri Tweedy in response to the Chamber’s announcement of the award.

“Great Job Jon and staff, what an honor,” Westview Care Center Admissions Coordinator Sandy Boekelman said. “If I ever need anything, your store definitely has it and you’re always open. Thank you.”

Skip Miller simply replied “I love Swenson’s Hardware!”

In her announcement, Sen. Ernst noted that Swenson’s Do it Best Hardware celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2022. Offering both home and outdoor tools and supplies, including rental power tool equipment, the business also provides repair services. Ernst said that Swenson’s Do it Best Hardware has an “online warehouse” of over 67,000 items and is a one-stop shop for all home improvement needs.

Again, Swenson credited Do it Best Hardware for helping with the growth of the local store’s online sales, which he said have grown quite a bit over about 15 years. He noted that they provided the website platform and have been a tremendous help with that aspect of the business.

“It’s been very pleasing to get the recognition,” said Swenson, describing himself as a jack of all trades.

Swenson noted that in addition to himself as the only full-time worker currently, there are several part-time employees including Karen Terhark who has worked there 20-plus years, Mike DeHart, Chloe Savoy, and Logan Leerar who returns there to work on weekends and breaks from college. Two local high school students – Isaiah Collins and Paxton Johnson, help on Saturdays during the school year and work more hours during summer break. Swenson noted that recent West Hancock graduate Nate Tue was a reliable part-time employee at the store throughout high school. Tue has enlisted in the U.S. Marines.

Swenson’s wife, Jane Swenson, assists with the books. The Swenson’s grown children Molly (Swenson) Sorenson and Tyler Swenson have a history of working at the hardware store as well. Tyler continues to work there part-time.

“I moved back nine years ago and fill in when he needs help as much as I can,” said Tyler, who along with wife, Stacy Swenson, has two children – Harper (7) and Chesney (3). Whenever his 8-year-old black lab, Trudy, is in the store, it seems to bring joy to customers’ faces.

“It is an excellent staff,” Swenson said. “We’ve had lots of high schoolers help through the years.”

Savoy, a West Hancock alum, said she loves being back in town, working at the hardware store, and interacting with community members.

“I’ve learned a lot in four years,” Savoy said. “Jon is just a wealth of knowledge. If he doesn’t know something, he will figure it out.”