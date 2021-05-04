Senator Ernst, Hancock County locals share concerns at Renner family farm

Ernst said it is their intent that government provide everything for individuals, including free child care, community college, and “whatever.” She said when government controls resources and industry, it is socialism. She lumped efforts to pack the courts and lower the eligibility age for Medicare, creeping closer to Medicare for all, into the same category.

“We’re trying to work as many initiatives as we can with as many people as we can because it is all about maintaining a balance,” said Ernst. She expressed frustration over drastically reduced access to the president and executive branch officials compared with the prior administration.

“With President Trump, I could engage him any time I wanted,” said Ernst. “He would get on his topics and he was driving the train, but he was always willing to work with us. Within an hour after meeting, I would usually get a call back from the president. Now, I don’t even get an opportunity, and I am referred to staff.”

Ernst said she has been unable to get direct access to Biden. Another concern is the push for electric vehicles and policies like the Green New Deal and the resulting impacts on renewable fuels.