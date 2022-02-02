Sen. Taylor introduces bill to ban eminent domain on private company projects

State Senator Jeff Taylor of Sioux County (District 2) on Feb. 1 introduced a bill, Senate File 2160, to ban eminent domain for private projects on agricultural land like the proposed Summit and Navigator pipelines.

The bill was introduced into the Iowa Senate Commerce Committee and a subcommittee meeting is expected to be scheduled soon, according to a news release. Landowners and the public will be able to speak at the subcommittee meeting.

"We applaud Senator Taylor for introducing this critical bill to protect landowners from eminent domain abuse," said Craig Woodward, who is a Cerro Gordo County landowner currently living in Minnesota. "Senator Taylor has truly shown that he has a conscience and is willing to stand up for Iowans."

Summit and Navigator have lobbied legislators across the state to take no legislative action on the pipeline issue, although many of their constituents have asked for Iowa’s eminent domain law to be addressed.

“We voted them in and if they are unwilling to put their constituents above these companies' private profits, we will vote them out,” said Dan Wahl, farmer and landowner in Dickinson County.

Some legislators have expressed that the law shouldn’t change when there are two or more pending projects in the state.

“The threat is here now, why would we wait until it’s too late?” said Wahl.

Other legislators have said that the companies have been working on the plans for years and it wouldn’t be fair to change the rules on them now.

“Any threat of using eminent domain, with huge profits for private companies, is absolutely wrong," said Floyd County landowner Kathy Carter. "It’s like having a stranger walk into your house, tell you he’s taking over a room, and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it. Thank you, Senator Taylor, for seeing and acting on the behalf of the majority of Iowa’s landowners. You’re not only protecting them, you’re protecting their neighbors as well.”

